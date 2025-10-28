Belfast Triumphs Again at Global Events Industry Awards

• Rachael McGuickin, Deputy CEO & Director of Business Development, Sustainability and Transformation - Visit Belfast • Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tracy Kelly • Rob McConnell, Chief Executive - ICC Belfast • Nikki Paterson, Business Solutions Manager - Tourism NI

Visit Belfast and ICC Belfast celebrate double wins at 2025 C&IT Awards in London

Belfast has once again claimed international recognition as one of the world’s leading destinations for conferences and business events, after securing two top awards at this year’s Conference & Incentive Travel (C&IT) Awards in London.

Visit Belfast was named Best Events Destination for the fifth consecutive year, while ICC Belfast took home Best Venue, a prestigious “double win” that cements Belfast’s position as a global leader in business tourism.

The wins come at a pivotal time for the city’s visitor economy. With 2024–25 performance exceeding pre-pandemic levels, Belfast hosted 121 conferences, welcomed over 34,500 delegates, generated 96,000 bed nights and delivered £35.2 million in direct economic impact, a 12% year-on-year increase.

These achievements underscore Belfast’s collective success in building a world-class conference ecosystem, driven by strong collaboration between Visit Belfast, ICC Belfast, Tourism Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council, and industry partners.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, congratulated both organisations: “These international awards reaffirm Belfast’s place among the best in the world. The city’s continued success reflects the dedication, creativity and professionalism of our teams and partners who work tirelessly to attract and deliver high-quality events that bring visitors, investment and profile to Belfast. I want to commend Visit Belfast for its leadership in promoting our city on the global stage and for the vital role it plays, alongside ICC Belfast, in driving tourism growth and positioning Belfast as a world-class destination for business and events.”

Recent event organiser feedback underscores Belfast’s growing reputation for excellence. Between January and August 2025, 100% of organisers said they were likely or very likely to recommend Belfast as a conference destination, with all rating Visit Belfast’s service as excellent. Building on this strong performance, the city has this year secured a series of major upcoming events, including the European Political Science Association (2026), the Association for Respiratory Technology & Physiology (2026), and the Museums Association Conference (2027), reinforcing Belfast’s robust pipeline and global appeal as a leading destination for conferences and events.

Rachael McGuickin, Deputy CEO & Director of Business Development, Sustainability and Transformation at Visit Belfast said: “Securing Best Events Destination for the fifth consecutive year is a powerful endorsement of Belfast’s reputation as a world-class location for major national and international events.

“With over £830 million of recent and planned investment transforming our hotels, airports, transport hubs and tourism infrastructure, Belfast is entering an exciting new phase of growth. This recognition comes at a pivotal time, as we look to grow business events for Belfast and Northern Ireland to attract high-value visitors midweek and during the shoulder season, supporting jobs, sustaining demand and showcasing Belfast as a place to visit, meet, do business and invest in. These awards highlight the strength of our partnerships and the city’s role as the driving force of Northern Ireland’s visitor economy.”

The double win comes as ICC Belfast launches its new Five-Year Business Plan (2025–2030), setting out a bold vision to unlock over £90 million in economic impact from conferences and conventions over the next five years. The plan aims to double the number of large-scale business events hosted in Belfast by 2030, positioning the venue, and the city, as a key driver of Northern Ireland’s tourism and economic growth.

Rob McConnell, Chief Executive of ICC Belfast, said: “This recognition could not come at a more exciting time for ICC Belfast. Our new five-year business plan outlines an ambitious roadmap to double the number of major business events hosted in Belfast and deliver more than £90 million in economic impact by 2030.

