Belfast’s MKB Law celebrates two decades of 'legal excellence' in Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm was founded in November 2003 by Gordon McElroy and Anne Marie Kelly. Alongside Maria Conway, the team of three operated from a small office located in the former Anglo Irish Bank building on Great Victoria Street. Maria was appointed director in 2007 and David McAlinden, who merged his own law practice with MKB Law, became the firm’s fourth director in October 2016.
Today, MKB Law employs 38 members of staff and spans two floors within the same building which now includes an open-planned fully integrated working space and eight meeting rooms with video conferencing facilities.
During their 20 years in business the firm has retained its independence and streamlined its service offering becoming a law firm for businesses, specifically family-owned businesses, owner managers, senior executives and their families.
Gordon McElroy said: “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we reflect with immense gratitude on the remarkable journey that has brought us to this milestone. Over the past two decades, MKB Law has been dedicated to providing exceptional legal services, fostering meaningful client relationships, and contributing to the fabric of the Belfast business community.
“As we look ahead, we are excited about the opportunities that lie in the future of our firm. We remain committed to growth and expansion and aim to double our turnover and increase our staff numbers to 60 by 2030.
“We wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our colleagues, clients and contacts for being an integral part of our journey.”
One of the standout features of MKB Law is its commitment to staying at the forefront of client needs and new developments, this has included the implementation of a paperless case management system and a cloud-based phone and communication platform, alongside an innovative marketing strategy. MKB Law also focuses on the training and development needs of their staff and has invested significantly in providing additional training and upskilling their team in specialist areas.