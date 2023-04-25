Monkstown-based, BLK BOX is one of the first Northern Ireland companies to receive the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

BLK BOX , a leading strength and conditioning equipment manufacturer which specialises in the design and fit-out of world-class training facilities has been recognised for its excellence in International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth, having grown its overseas sales by 251% over a three year period from 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Built by Athletes for Athletes’ is the mantra for BLK BOX, the brainchild of Gregory Bradley, who in 2012 discovered a gap in the market for strength and conditioning equipment. Eleven years on, BLK BOX is top of its market, enjoying local and global success and boasting an impressive customer portfolio, which includes Adidas, Nike, PureGym, Irish Rugby, Manchester United FC, Arsenal FC and Kerry GAA.

Employing close to 100 staff at its 140,000 sq. ft. R&D, manufacturing and distribution HQ in Monkstown.

Greg Bradley BLK BOX founder, said: “We are very proud to receive the first-ever King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. It is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication which has led us to winning international contracts, across Europe, Asia and Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Experiencing this growth as a team has been an exciting time for the company and we look forward to continuing our commitment in International Trade.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross, added: “I am thrilled that local business BLK BOX is amongst the first recipients of the King’s Award for Enterprise, one of just three businesses in Northern Ireland to receive this award.

“The Council first established a relationship with BLK BOX through supporting their move from Belfast to Monkstown in 2021, and has continued to work closely with this pioneering company as they grow and expand their activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen first-hand the work they do, Greg is a natural leader, determined to succeed, he and his team fully deserve this award and I would like to offer my personal congratulations to them on this prestigious recognition.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 57th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for the King’s Awards for Enterprise 2024 will open on His Majesty The King’s Coronation, May 6 2023.