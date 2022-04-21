Bus drivers’ strike averted as Translink make pay offer

Ulsterbus

Both Translink and the trade unions involved — GMB and Unite — say a way forward to avert the strike action has been agreed.

The dispute over pay has not yet been fully resolved, however, and further industrial action could still be on the cards if drivers reject a fresh offer from Translink.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We have an agreement to defer the planned strike action commencing Monday, 25th April while the bus drivers are balloted on a revised pay offer following further negotiations.”

The spokesperson added: “We welcome this positive step and thank the Unions for their commitment to working together in an effort to build back public transport as a sustainable and better future for all.”

Unite deputy regional secretary Davy Thompson welcomed the revised offer by Translink.

“The strike action planned by both Unite and GMB bus drivers would have resulted in the cancellation of all bus services across Northern Ireland from next Monday. Ahead of that eventuality the unions and employers engaged in direct negotiations on the issue of pay,” he said.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser said: “As a result of those talks and the revised offer made by the employers, workplace representatives in both unions have decided to defer next week’s planned action and ballot the members.”

Mr Macklin added: “We will make public the results of that process as they become known.”