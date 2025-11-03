Kilrea businesses have been dealt a ‘hammer blow’ in the run-up to Christmas after the announcement that the Bann Bridge will be closed for another 14 weeks, say Retail NI.

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed on Monday, November 3, that a scheme to repair the damage to the Kilrea bridge will commence on Monday, November 10.

The bridge has been closed in the interests of public safety since September 20 following an inspection which identified extensive cracking on the retaining wall located at the south-west end of the Bridge.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “This will be a 14-week scheme, which is longer than originally anticipated, due to the difficult ground conditions on site.”

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “The closure of this bridge for nearly four months will be a hammer blow to all traders in Kilrea, particularly as they lose so much vital pre-Christmas trade which sustains these businesses throughout the year.”

Following that announcement, Retail NI said it is organising a meeting of local traders, political representatives, and members to discuss “the impact on businesses and explore next steps to support those affected by the ongoing disruption”.

The meeting will take place at 2pm on Friday, November 7, at 24–26 Garvagh Road, Kilrea.

