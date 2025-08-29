Co Down fit-out firm goes ‘back to business school’ with major refurbishment win at one of the world’s leading institutions
Northern Ireland construction firm has been appointed as the main contractor for a significant refurbishment project at London Business School.
Graham’s Interior Fit-Out division will refurbish six upper floors to provide open-plan office space alongside a vibrant ground floor amenity area with a new reception, lounge, dining, and meeting spaces.
Works include a CAT A+ fit-out, installation of internal partitions and finishes, new WC and kitchenette facilities, full MEP installations, fixed furniture, and the addition of two new lifts within existing cores.
Externally, the project will involve full window replacement, including bay systems and aluminium stick systems, a roof replacement at Level 7, and façade cleaning. The basement gym will remain fully operational throughout.
Graham Interior Fit-Out contracts director, Neil Dickson, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with London Business School on the modernisation of its campus.
"As one of the world’s leading institutions, the school will benefit from a significant refurbishment that will improve its facilities for staff and students and support its ambition to provide an exceptional place for learning and collaboration.”
Work is expected to start from the end of August 2025 and complete by mid-June 2026. The consultant team includes Colliers (project manager), Gardiner & Theobald (quantity surveyor), Todd Architects, Hoare Lea (M&E consultant), and engineers HRW (structural engineer).
Based in Hillsborough, Graham is a privately-owned, national construction and development company with a £1.125bn turnover, operating from a network of 17 regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland and employing a workforce of 2,500.