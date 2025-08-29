Graham’s Interior Fit-Out division to lead upgrade, delivering modern office and amenity spaces across six floors of the prestigious campus with a new reception, lounge, dining, and meeting spaces

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland construction firm has been appointed as the main contractor for a significant refurbishment project at London Business School.

Graham’s Interior Fit-Out division will refurbish six upper floors to provide open-plan office space alongside a vibrant ground floor amenity area with a new reception, lounge, dining, and meeting spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works include a CAT A+ fit-out, installation of internal partitions and finishes, new WC and kitchenette facilities, full MEP installations, fixed furniture, and the addition of two new lifts within existing cores.

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham’s Interior Fit-Out has been appointed as the main contractor for a significant refurbishment project at London Business School

Externally, the project will involve full window replacement, including bay systems and aluminium stick systems, a roof replacement at Level 7, and façade cleaning. The basement gym will remain fully operational throughout.

Graham Interior Fit-Out contracts director, Neil Dickson, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with London Business School on the modernisation of its campus.

"As one of the world’s leading institutions, the school will benefit from a significant refurbishment that will improve its facilities for staff and students and support its ambition to provide an exceptional place for learning and collaboration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham’s Interior Fit-Out will refurbish six upper floors to provide open-plan office space alongside a vibrant ground floor amenity area with a new reception, lounge, dining, and meeting spaces

Work is expected to start from the end of August 2025 and complete by mid-June 2026. The consultant team includes Colliers (project manager), Gardiner & Theobald (quantity surveyor), Todd Architects, Hoare Lea (M&E consultant), and engineers HRW (structural engineer).