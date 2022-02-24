60 jobs created as new £43m hotel opens in Manchester city centre

New hotel, Maldron hotel in Manchester city centre Pictured interior

Dalata Hotel Group Plc, which has four hotels in Northern Ireland, has officially opened its third hotel in Manchester, creating a further 60 jobs.

Today marks the official opening of the first 278-bedroom, 17 story, Maldron Hotel in Manchester City Centre.

The £43m hotel off Oxford Road has brought over 60 new jobs to Manchester and is operated by Dalata Hotel Group PLC, the largest hotel operator in Ireland and one of the fastest growing in the UK with recent expansion into Continental Europe. The Group operates over 46 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Germany including three in Belfast and one in Londonderry.

New hotel, Maldron hotel in Manchester city centre Pictured exterior view

The hotel was developed by a joint venture partnership between Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures Limited and Catalyst Capital.

The opening follows an announcement that a second Maldron Hotel will start construction on Chapel Street later this year. This hotel now joins its sister hotel, the Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre, also operated by Dalata Hotel Group, which opened its doors earlier this year.

The new Maldron Hotel has received more investment to the ground floor than any other Maldron Hotel previously. The investment has created an inviting setting to appeal to locals as well as hotel guests, with floor to ceiling windows in the bar and restaurant area and vibrant artwork.

The hotel is anticipating that its central location will attract visitors looking to experience Manchester’s famous nightlife and sports offering. The Gay Village on Canal street is a five-minute walk from the hotel, with the trendy bars, restaurants and shops located in the Northern Quarter under 15 minutes by foot. Both Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium are 15 minutes journey by taxi.

New hotel, Maldron hotel in Manchester city centre Pictured interior

In addition to modern 4-star bedrooms, the hotel hosts a Bar & Restaurant on the ground floor, with a menu of fresh seasonal produce from local suppliers and a drinks menu featuring Manchester-based brewers and distillers. The hotel also features the Red Bean Roastery Coffee Shop, a fitness suite, and meeting rooms.

Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, said the continued investment in Manchester reflected the company’s confidence in the city.

He explained: “I am delighted that we are opening a second hotel in Manchester in the space of two months. It demonstrates our belief in Manchester as a city. There are many reasons for corporate and leisure customers to visit the city which makes it an ideal location for Dalata Hotel Group to invest in.

“Our Maldron hotel is located within an area of the city that has received significant investment over the last few years, and it’s exciting to be a part of that. The hotel’s location will benefit a range of audiences in the area, from the start ups and entrepreneurs looking for meeting spaces, to students looking to meet their parents for a meal, and of course those looking to stay and explore the city and all it offers.

Dermot Crowley (CEO of Dalata Hotel Group) opens their new Maldron Hotel in Manchester City Centre, Charles St,

“We have an experienced and talented management team led by general manager Carl Davies, who has been with the Dalata Hotel Group since 2016. They look forward to welcoming guests to the hotel and introducing the Maldon brand to the city of Manchester.”

Sheona Southern, managing director at marketing Manchester, continued: “We are pleased to welcome the opening of this brand-new Maldron hotel, which is yet another mark of the strength and resilience of the visitor economy in Greater Manchester, which has seen visitor levels making a strong comeback.

“The hotel’s location is an integral part of the new Circle Square neighbourhood, offering a significant new area in Manchester City Centre for visitors to explore, and is ideally placed for the future Innovation District on Oxford Road, making it a fantastic choice for both business and leisure travellers. Marketing Manchester look forward to working in partnership to promote the hotel to visitors, and we wish the team every success in their opening.”

