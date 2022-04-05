AMP submit plans for $200m NI beverage can plant

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) has submitted a full planning application to build a new state-of-the-art $200 million (£150 million) beverage can plant in Northern Ireland.

AMP plans to build the new plant at Global Point, Newtownabbey, close to key local customers including Diageo and Coca-Cola (Hellenic). It is expected that the approximately 40,000 square metres manufacturing facility will create approximately 160 direct jobs (FTE) on site, alongside a further 30 jobs indirectly through associated suppliers and associated businesses, at this highly sustainable plant.

The submission of the application to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council follows a period of pre-application community consultation, and engagement with the Council and Invest NI.

Computer generated image of the new Aradagh Metal Packaging site

Oliver Graham, CEO of AMP, said: “We are delighted to submit our plans for a new state-of-the-art production facility at Global Point. We are a high tech, circular economy business. Our products are helping beverage companies improve their own sustainability using our infinitely recyclable packaging.

“Our proposals will help strengthen our relationships with existing customers and consumers across the island of Ireland and Great Britain. We are pleased to have taken a further step forward to delivering this new plant in NI as part of our industry leading multi-year growth strategy to supplement our existing production base throughout Europe.”

Metal cans contribute strongly to the circular economy, through their leading recycling collection rates and significant use of recycled content, helping to meet the sustainability requirements of AMP customers and consumers.

David Spratt, CEO of AMP Europe, explained: “We are pleased to have achieved another milestone towards delivering an operational plant in 2023, and will continue to work closely with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and statutory consultees to achieve planning permission in the coming months. Our investment will deliver almost 200 new jobs to NI and will bring significant long-term skilled employment opportunities to the area.

“We are grateful for the constructive and positive pre-application consultation with local neighbours and elected representatives. AMP look forward to working closely and collaboratively with them in support of employment and education programmes later this year, once planning permission has been granted and construction can begin.”

The Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, councillor Stephen Ross, added: “I am delighted that this major planning application is being progressed and welcome the commitment that the Ardagh Group has made to invest £150m in their first NI factory in the Borough. This confirms the strength of our investment proposition and builds on other recent announcements including the Belfast Region City Deal Queen’s University Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre and the Sensata Technology Centre which will also be located at Global Point in Newtownabbey.”

The Deputy Mayor explained that the ‘complete package of support’ which the Council provides to Investors is bringing substantial rewards and supply chain opportunities to the Borough:

“The support we are providing to Investors together with the efficient performance of our Planning Service is the reason why this Council is set to attract over £1 billion of investment to the Antrim and Newtownabbey economy in the next few 2-3 years.

“As a result of this, we are on track to achieve our target to create over 2,000 new jobs by 2025.”

