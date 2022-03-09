Andrew Trimble’s firm Kairos puts safety and wellbeing of young people first

Andrew Trimble, CEO and co-founder, and Gareth Quinn, COO and Co-founder, both of Kairos

Northern Ireland sport tech firm Kairos has announce a new partnership with The Safeguarding Company.

The strategic partnership will be the first of its kind worldwide and is designed to provide an efficient and comprehensive digital safeguarding system for local sporting academies and youth teams.

Co-founded by world-renowned rugby player Andrew Trimble, Kairos is a global leading sports technology company, providing communications and operational tools for elite sports teams in major leagues. The firm also specialises in working with some of the world’s leading sports academies to ensure safe, secure and seamless communication between staff, young people and guardians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Safeguarding Company provides industry leading safeguarding solutions that prevent, reduce and eliminate abuse, harm and neglect and protect the wellbeing, health and human rights of children and adults all over the world - including elite sports teams.

This exciting partnership will see the integration of both platforms facilitating the secure and accurate reporting, recording and management of all safeguarding, pastoral and wellbeing concerns about young people in their care.

Senior leaders benefit from an instant and up-to-date overview of all safeguarding concerns at the click of a button and the ability to clearly identify trends. They can also easily assess and demonstrate the impact of their safeguarding interventions.

Gareth Quinn, Kairos chief operations officer, said: “The safety and wellbeing of young people is of critical importance to any sports organisation that works with youth players. We know that academies and other youth teams we work with are striving to make the sporting environment as safe as possible while improving club communications and operations amongst all key stakeholders and we are passionate about playing our part in that.

“To that end we couldn’t be happier to partner with The Safeguarding Company, a fantastic team with extensive domain expertise.”

Mike Glanville, chief safeguarding officer at The Safeguarding Company, added: “Recent high-profile news stories have shown that a range of safeguarding issues can affect all those taking part in and organising regular sporting activity and at all levels. This creates an enormous responsibility for coaches, team managers, safeguarding leads and volunteers to support individuals and manage what can be extremely challenging issues.

“Our partnership with Kairos delivers a highly effective combination of best safeguarding practice and world class technology into this all-important area of our lives.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.