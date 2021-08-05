Apprentice scheme pays dividends for Rachel

Rachel Johnson (21) instead completed the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Accountancy.

She is now a fully qualified Accounting Technician, working with Coleraine accountancy firm Irwin Donaghey Stockman, and studying to become a fully-qualified accountant.

The ATI Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Accountancy, which allows students to work, earn and learn, is to create 100 jobs in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-year, funded, work-based learning programme sees locally-placed apprentices earn at least the national minimum wage and above.

Applications are now open for the programme, which starts in September, and is delivered through regional colleges across Northern Ireland, including Northern Regional College, Coleraine.

School leavers, A-level students, career-changers and mature learners can apply can also apply through the other local regional colleges in Belfast, Londonderry, Coleraine, Lisburn, Newry and Omagh.

The Higher-Level Apprenticeship provides an alternative for school leavers who prefer practical training to full-time college, or those who may have embarked on a university course and found it did not suit them.

It is also an attractive option for existing employees and mature learners who want to pursue accounting.

Large firms and smaller practices, as well as industry and the public sector, have all embraced the programme.

Rachel went straight to the Higher-Level Apprenticeship run through Northern Regional College, Coleraine after completing her A-levels at Dalriada School, Ballymoney in 2018.

She attended college one day a week whilst the other four were spent working with Irwin Donaghey Stockman.

“Our school had a visit from Irwin Donaghey Stockman, who were interested in taking on two Accounting Technicians Apprentices,” said Rachel.

“I knew that I wanted to do accountancy and decided the apprenticeship route was a much better option for me than third-level.

“I really enjoyed the Accounting Technicians Ireland programme. The team at Irwin Donaghey Stockman provided so much support, and I loved the opportunity of being able to earn while I learned.

“You finish with a highly recognised qualification and work experience which looks extremely good on your CV.

“I would definitely recommend the apprenticeship programme to anybody, from school-leavers to mature students who are interested in a career change.

“It is an excellent opportunity to gain a qualification in accountancy without racking-up student debt.

“It opens so many doors and I decided to continue my studies to become a fully-qualified chartered accountant whilst continuing to work with Irwin Donaghey Stockman as an Accounting Technician.”

An extension to the New Apprenticeship Incentive Scheme was announced by the Department for the Economy earlier this year, which aims to support employers recruiting apprentices.

Until March 2022, employers in Northern Ireland will be eligible for up to £3,000 for each apprenticeship created.

According to Gabriela Airini, Apprenticeship Director at Accounting Technicians Ireland, the incentive will increase employer participation.

“Accounting Technicians Ireland is pleased our apprenticeship contributes towards job creation and business growth in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“Since the programme’s foundation in 2014, the Higher-Level Apprenticeship has been the source of over 500 jobs in Northern Ireland.

“Each year, more employers sign up and we now partner with over 100 employers across 13 sectors.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.