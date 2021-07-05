B-Secur named Small Tech Company of the Year

Alan Foreman, B-Secur

Now in its sixth year, the Digital DNA Awards celebrate the best of the Northern Ireland tech industry and are regarded as a leading awards ceremony for companies and individuals working within this fast and growing sector.

The Small Tech Company of the Year category recognises the outstanding small, indigenous company of 2021 with less than 50 people employed.

Judges said they were looking for a passionate company which is providing an innovative solution that is disrupting a market or industry.

B-Secur, which operates globally, is based at Belfast’s Catalyst centre. Earlier this year the company secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Clearance for its innovative ECG software that monitor heartbeats.

As consumer interest in health monitoring grows rapidly post-pandemic, this development in heart health provides the potential for all global technology device manufacturers to enable advanced medical-grade wellness and health data from any device and platform.

B-Secur CEO, Alan Foreman said everyone at the company is delighted at winning the award and described 2021 as a game-changer for B-Secur: “We’re very proud to win this prestigious Digital DNA award, it is wonderful recognition of the hard work of everyone in our team. We came together as a team to watch the awards ceremony at our offices which was fitting.

“It’s an exciting time at B-Secur, securing FDA Clearance was a major milestone in 2021 and we are now collaborating with some of the biggest technology companies in the world as our momentum starts to really gather pace.”

