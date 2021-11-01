Ballymena’s ‘Waffleman’ going Dutch to create a new business opportunity

Michael Henderson of Born and Raised in Ballymena creates a new retail operation with a popular waffle from the Netherlands

Ballymena’s ‘Waffleman’ Michael Henderson is exploring new business opportunities beyond his longstanding focus on ‘street food’ by baking waffles better suited for retail here, in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Michael, a popular trader at markets and other outdoor events for his unique Belgian Liege waffles for eat-on-the go snacks, has used this baking expertise to come up with a product that offers a much longer shelf-life, greater security for the small enterprise and more scope to grow sales here and further afield.

He’s ‘going Dutch’ now with luxury Stroopwafels, a wafer waffle made from two thin layers of baked dough joined by a caramel filling which were first made in the Dutch city of Gouda, also famed, of course, for its distinctive cheese, in the 18 th century and are now a popular dish throughout the Netherlands.

“Street food has become extremely competitive and has always been very weather dependent here,” Michael explains.

“There are too many days here when adverse weather conditions have prevented me from trading at open-air events.

“This, of course, has a serious impact on my small business.”

He started Born & Raised with wife Lisa serving hot, topped Liège waffles from a converted horse trailer at events across Northern Ireland.

As the world adapted to various new ‘normals’ throughout the pandemic, Michael, a father of two young children, did his best to adapt too.

During lockdown he took a few weeks to consider how the small enterprise could survive…waffles at home was the answer.

“It took a huge effort to reinvent what we do and to create a home bakery but it sustained our business.

“It gave us a new direction, a new rhythm and a more family focused working life to move forward,” Michael continues.

When restrictions eased, he says, the company began to focus on its “signature Liège waffles” for collection and extended the waffle family, launching the Stroopwafels that can be posted across the UK and Ireland.

He continues: “It’s a joy to do what I love and for the heart of it now to be at home.

“We are incredibly grateful to the customers who keep our business going, who have supported us through difficult times and beyond…they really are the best bunch of wafflers!”

Michael’s stroopwafels are the outcome of a year of planning and development: “The stroopwafel is a soft, cinnamon, waffle biscuit filled with sweet, buttery caramel.

“I have adapted and handcrafted our own delicious Born & Raised stroopwafel recipe, dipped in a selection of luxurious Belgian chocolate.

“These delicious treats are made from fresh quality ingredients and handcrafted at every stage of the process to bring consumers something of which I am incredibly proud.

“Our waffles are made fresh to order and available to the UK and Ireland.”

The Liege waffles were “a great ‘street food’ but generally best consumed as soon as possible after they’ve been made,” he explains.

“This limited the scope of my business and opportunities for growth.

“The new stroopwafels were ideal for supply in boxes and posted out to customers who order them from the company’s website. And the new stroopwafels from Ballymena appear to be well on the road to success.”

Michael is now filling orders from Great Britain, spreading his small business into external sales: “I’ve been immensely encouraged by the interest being shown in the stroopwaffles in just a few weeks since I first launched them on my website.”

Stroopwafels, he says, are now enjoyed throughout the Netherlands and further afield: “Today, stroopwafels are sold at markets, by street vendors, and in supermarkets across Europe, and since 2016 United Airlines has been serving them as a breakfast snack on its domestic flights.”

The creation of his own stroopwaffels reflects Michael’s passion for baking.

He would watch his mother baking and learned a lot from her. He subsequently started baking as a hobby: “It was quite a leap from my original training as a metal worker.

“Both, of course, require manual dexterity. I worked in a ventilation business and then at Shorts for 11 years.

“I guess I’ve always been good at working with my hands and had a long held desire to start my own small business.

“I love being my own boss.”

He’s since signed up with Food NI to help promote the small business and has become a popular figure at markets across Northern Ireland.

