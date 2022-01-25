Ballymena’s Wrightbus to hold another recruitment evening this Thursday

The Ballymena-based company attracted 128 people to the previous event and numerous job offers were made on the night after express interviews.

Wrightbus’ recruitment evenings provide prospective employees with the opportunity to look around the company’s Galgorm factory and speak to company managers and the HR team about potential career opportunities.

The firm had previously announced it was looking to recruit an additional 300 people as orders for its buses flooded in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Collins, managing director Wrightbus

“I hope as many prospective employees as possible make the effort to attend,” said Wrightbus managing director Neil Collins.

“We’ve had a phenomenal response so far to our recruitment drive, but we do still have roles available that we want to fill. All our jobs will be posted on the company’s website and social media accounts.”

Wrightbus has vehicles that are at the forefront of zero emission public transport and thanks to the fact that 70% of the company’s output will be hydrogen or electric battery buses next year, the workforce will have a direct impact on reducing the risks of climate change while working on new and emerging technology at the same time.

Wrightbus can boast excellent, clean working conditions, great rates of pay and fantastic career progression opportunities.

Half hour slots are available to pre-book at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wrightbus-recruitment-open-night-tickets-228834729837

Previous recruitment open evenings held at Wrightbus have attracted more than 300 people who were interested in a range of jobs including production, quality, engineering and office roles.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.