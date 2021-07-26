Barista Bar® helps fonaCAB say thanks to drivers

Barista Bar® Brand Manager, Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale said the company was delighted to team up with fonaCAB in a year which has seen the taxi sector particularly hard hit.

She explained: “It’s been a tough year for so many people, but lockdown restrictions meant that taxi drivers were severely impacted, and we wanted to do something to thank them for their hard work during these challenging times. For both companies, responsible environmental business practice is top of the agenda, and it was the natural choice for Barista Bar® to select a reusable cup and to set up each driver with our double points loyalty scheme.

“It is great to see the hospitality industry back up and running and taxi drivers out on the roads, so it was an opportune moment to offer drivers a little extra to refuel themselves. Barista Bar ® is available from over 400 SPAR/EUROSPAR/VIVO/VIVOXTRA locations across Northern Ireland and our extended opening hours means drivers don’t have to travel far to pick up a hot beverage in between pick-ups and journeys.”

William McCausland, Managing Director of fonaCAB and Barista BarAE Brand Manager, Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale

William McCausland, Managing Director of fonaCAB, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Henderson Foodservice as Barista Bar® coffee, its loyalty scheme and reusable cups are of the highest standard and we want the best quality for everyone who drives with us. We’re especially pleased that they’ve chosen our drivers to provide these great gifts for. Our services primarily extend across Greater Belfast, Lisburn and down the M1 corridor to Craigavon as well as to other regions in Northern Ireland and Barista Bar® offers us a huge take-away coffee network making it easy for drivers to make use of their reusable cups and loyalty card.

“Barista Bar’s quality product offering, and the investment made by Henderson Foodservice in donating the reusable cups and branded grips providing that extra level of safety is such a generous offer for our drivers and one we couldn’t refuse. Barista Bar’s range of retail outlets is a great match for the flexible hours and places that our drivers work. I’d like to thank Keavy and the team at Barista Bar® for providing these gifts and the fantastic double points loyalty scheme for fonaCAB drivers.”

