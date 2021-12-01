BDO NI and Henderson Group help launch The School Business Challenge

The NI Business School Challenge 2020 winners from Glenlola Collegiate at Riddel Hall

After a year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, this popular annual event, aimed at AS Level Business Studies students, is back on the February 9 2022.

The initiative requires local pupils to develop and present a business strategy based on a case study provided by local business, the Henderson Group. Representatives from BDO NI, Henderson Group and Queen’s Management School will make up the judging panel for the submitted entries and presentations at a finals day. The winning school team will receive VIP tickets for a Belfast Giants game, £500 for their school and a bespoke trophy.

Taking place at the Queen’s Management School facility at Riddell Hall, the NI Business Challenge supports the NI Business Studies curriculum and aims to facilitate the development of pupils’ business skills and knowledge in an enjoyable and interactive forum.

Highlighting the key objectives of the NI Business Challenge, Laura Jackson, partner at BDO NI, said: “This is a rewarding and challenging initiative that gives young people studying Business Studies rare access to a real-life project and high calibre coaching from seasoned business professionals ahead of their final A-level exams. Through the initiative students will have the opportunity to develop their teamwork, time management, analytical thinking, presentation and debating abilities, equipping them with practical knowhow and skills for future success.”

Billy Moore, group finance director at Henderson Group, explained: “The past two years have been a learning curve for even the most experienced of business groups and individuals. I’m excited to see what the next generation of Northern Ireland’s business minds has in store, and their outlook for conducting business in the most challenging of circumstances. This is an incredibly important initiative, which we are proud to sponsor as one of Northern Ireland’s biggest employers.”