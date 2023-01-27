Malone Road restaurant Blank has been been added to the prestigious Michelin Guide. Pictured are Johnny and Christina Taylor, Blank

Three Northern Ireland restaurants have been named in the latest Michelin Guide.

Blank on the Malone Road, Fontana in Holywood and Artis in Londonderry are among 24 new additions from across Britain and Ireland.

Christina Taylor, Blank owner, was delighted to be included in the coveted list, especially just 15 months after opening: “When we opened in October 2021 we knew there was an appetite in Belfast for a high end food offer based entirely on ingredients sourced from within the island. That concept has truly caught on, our offer of local foods, carefully curated and proudly presented, has proven to be a hit with our customers from Belfast and well beyond.

“Inclusion in the Michelin Guide is a true vindication of the Blank concept and we are very confident that our restaurant will continue to grow in reputation, at home and abroad. Northern Ireland really is making a mark globally as a high dining destination and I congratulate Fontana and Artis in making the Michelin Guide as well.”