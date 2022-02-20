Call for local businesses to get involved in Town Centre Experience Initiative

The aim of the initiative is to encourage businesses to get involved and help design a town centre evening event and activities that attract footfall and visitors to Enniskillen and Omagh in early March and on St Patricks Day.

The initiative will require extended opening hours although, business participation will be incentivised with the inclusion of an ‘operational off setting fee’, however places are limited.

Speaking about the Town Centre Initiative and urging local businesses to sign up to the scheme, the chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson, said: “This is a great opportunity for local businesses to come together to boost pride and prosperity within our high streets and communities.

“By offering visitors a unique reason to stay and spend money we can turn our town centres into a destination of choice, not habit on the lead up to St Patricks day celebrations.”

The initiative forms part of the Council’s Town Centre Recovery Plans which has been delivering key actions to support our local businesses and the recovery of our town centres.