CITB NI to open Stimulated Construction Site to support with training

The facility will support with real-life training as well as support the industry’s needs for a skilled and competent workforce through pre-apprenticeship programmes, apprenticeships, FE/HE construction courses and upskilling of the existing workforce.

Work has already commenced on the site, with materials kindly provided by Mineral Products Association NI (MPANI). The Simulated Construction Site will provide a facility that will encourage the practical application of retrofit applications to enable the NI Construction industry to meet the government targets for carbon neutral buildings.

Delivery of practical skills in previous pre-employment and apprenticeship schemes have taken place within an internal workshop or building, the Simulated Construction Site will enable a more realistic environment which will prepare individuals for work in the real world of construction.

Gordon Best MPANI, Rachel McKeeman. director CITB NI, Simon McDowell, chair MPANI, Barry Neilson CE CITB NI

This free of charge facility is the ideal training location for trainers and employers to host their own training and inhouse trainers for construction employers. In the future, CITB NI hope to develop the location for site visits and potential job sampling for

schools/careers.

Barry Neilson, chief executive CITB NI, said: “CITB NI is delighted to announce details of the Simulated Construction Site and we are very grateful to MPANI for their support with facilitating materials for the site. There is a need for real life training on the job, nothing better than hands on experience to combine theory and practical work. With the facility being free of charge to use, it is the perfect location for both training providers and employers. We are looking forward to welcoming our first organisation onto the site later in March and we look forward to watching how the site is developed, progressed and used by the industry.”

Gordon Best, Mineral Products Association NI (MPANI), added: “MPANI members are delighted to support the construction of the site. This