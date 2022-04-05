City of Derry Airport welcome increased Ryanair flights

Following the roaring success over the last few months with consistently high passenger loads, the airline has increased the frequency of the service with a new Monday departure and arrival flight taking off from 2nd May 2022.

Steve Frazer, managing director at City of Derry Airport, expressed his delight: “We are thrilled that Ryanair’s service between the North West and Manchester has proved to be such a success, demonstrating the importance of this connection for the local catchment area.

“We can see that the service is frequently used by corporate passengers and students who commute regularly, as well as reuniting many in the North West with their family and friends living in Manchester. In terms of leisure, Manchester has so much to offer for family breaks, couples retreats, and group getaways, particularly hen and stag parties who regularly book out our Amelia Earhart Airport Lounge for private parties before they take off to Manchester!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brenda Morgan MBE, head of business development at CoDA, Maressa McWilliams, senior marketing executive at CoDA, Simone Toules, Ryanair cabin crew, Megan Grennan, senior marketing executive at Ryanair, Steve Frazer, managing director at CoDA

“Ryanair’s budget-friendly fares for services between City of Derry Airport and Manchester start from just £11.99pp one way and with the increased frequency, flights are now available four days per week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. These days are ideal for anyone regularly commuting and weekend breaks. Flights are available to book now.”

Ryanair’s senior marketing executive, Megan Grennan, added: “We are delighted to increase our frequency from City of Derry Airport to Manchester for Summer 2022. With so much on offer to see and do in the North West from golfing, to historical tours, and lively hospitality, we encourage our customers to book their next getaway to Derry as soon as possible. Similarly, as a hub of nightlife and leisure activity, Manchester is an exciting destination for outbound customers to visit this Summer with flights now available four times per week.”

For more information on the Ryanair service from City of Derry Airport to Manchester, visit www.ryanair.com.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.