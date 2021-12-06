Cloudsmith make key hires with funds boost

The Cloudsmith team

The Belfast-headquartered startup allows businesses to manage software via the cloud, eliminating the need to hire dedicated support staff to handle expensive and unwieldy on-premises solutions.

Cloudsmith’s Continuous Packaging platform can automatically scan for vulnerabilities, helping businesses avoid introducing security flaws into their software supply chains.

The company announced plans to use the new funding to hire 60 new employees and expand its US sales and engineering teams.

Since then they have made 13 hires including chief revenue officer, head of talent and vice president of product with former employees of LinkedIn, AuthO and The Washington Post joining the business.

Mukesh Sharma has joined the company as chief revenue officer. Mukesh joins from Chocolatey Software, an open-source package management system, where he was Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer. He previously held leadership positions at Puppet, Sumo Logic & VMware. Mukesh has vast experience in helping various organisations adopt new disruptive technologies rapidly and consistently, from virtualization, cloud, data analytics to DevOps.

“I’ve seen firsthand the challenges organisations face when looking to accelerate the development and deployment of modern software using traditional on-premise or in-house solutions,” said Mukesh Sharma, Cloudsmith’s chief revenue officer.

“Cloudsmith’s unique cloud-native platform helps teams move faster, collaborate, and secure the software supply chain. I’m truly excited to be part of the team and look forward to supporting our customers and expanding Cloudsmith’s global coverage.”

Jane Donnelly will be joining the company as head of talent. Jane has over a decade of recruitment experience in the technology space, joining Cloudsmith from Hayward Hawk Technology. She is passionate about diversity and inclusion in technology, working closely with Women Who Code across Ireland and also acting as a Global Female Empowerment Ambassador for Think Network.

Cloudsmith has also hired Alison Sickelka as the company’s new vice president of product in the US. She joins the company from Vertex Software, having spent more than seven years working in product management roles. Now Product lead at Cloudsmith, Alison will drive the product growth, continuing to deliver valuable solutions to market that help software engineers secure their software supply chain in the Cloud.

Mark Gallagher joins Cloudsmith as Marketing Operations Lead in Dublin after spending more than eight years at LinkedIn, most recently working as Senior Operational Excellence Manager.

Other new hires include Hillary Foster, a former event producer at the award winning agency LEO Events and Senior Event Coordinator at both The Washington Post and The Atlantic, who has joined Cloudsmith as events marketing manager in their growing US team.

Commenting on this news, Alan Carson, CEO and co-founder of Cloudsmith, added: “Cloudsmith’s software helps organisations avoid introducing security flaws into their software supply chain.

“Back in September we committed to hiring 60 new employees to help continue our mission to change the way the developer community and organizations all over the world deal with securing their software supply chains. These new hires are integral to the success of the company and what we are doing. I’m delighted to welcome them to the team and look forward to working with them.”

