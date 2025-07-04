MAGA-NIFICENT EFFORT: Queen's Arms proprietor Terry O'Neill says "we’re not political — we just love a bit of craic"

A popular Co Londonderry pub has once again brought a splash of Americana to Northern Ireland – this time to mark US Independence Day.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen’s Arms in Coleraine went all out on Friday to celebrate the 4th of July, transforming itself with red, white and blue bunting, American classics on the jukebox, and plenty of bourbon behind the bar. It’s not the first time the family-run bar has leaned into transatlantic fanfare. Back in January, owner Terence O’Neill - fondly known to locals as Terry - marked his birthday with a joint celebration for the second inauguration of President Donald J Trump. “People thought we were mad,” Terry said. “But it was great fun. We had the bar decorated from floor to ceiling and even live streamed the inauguration on multiple TVs. You wouldn’t find it anywhere else in Northern Ireland.”

Terry, whose family has run the Queen’s Arms for nearly 70 years, says the spirit of celebration is what matters most. “Whether it’s my birthday, the 4th of July, or a new president - we like a reason to have a good night.”

Today the American theme returned in full force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all a bit tongue-in-cheek,” Terry added. “We’re not political - we just love a bit of craic. And Americans know how to do celebration.” For one day, at least, Coleraine felt just a little bit closer to Kentucky than Co Londonderry. With The Open Championship set to return to Royal Portrush later this month, Terry says he’s hopeful that some American golf fans touring the Causeway Coast and Glens will stop by the Queen’s Arms.

“We’ve got the warmest welcome in Coleraine — and everyone who passes through tells us we pour the best pint of Guinness in town.”