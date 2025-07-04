Coleraine pub raises Stars and Stripes for Trump
The Queen’s Arms in Coleraine went all out on Friday to celebrate the 4th of July, transforming itself with red, white and blue bunting, American classics on the jukebox, and plenty of bourbon behind the bar. It’s not the first time the family-run bar has leaned into transatlantic fanfare. Back in January, owner Terence O’Neill - fondly known to locals as Terry - marked his birthday with a joint celebration for the second inauguration of President Donald J Trump. “People thought we were mad,” Terry said. “But it was great fun. We had the bar decorated from floor to ceiling and even live streamed the inauguration on multiple TVs. You wouldn’t find it anywhere else in Northern Ireland.”
Terry, whose family has run the Queen’s Arms for nearly 70 years, says the spirit of celebration is what matters most. “Whether it’s my birthday, the 4th of July, or a new president - we like a reason to have a good night.”
Today the American theme returned in full force.
“It’s all a bit tongue-in-cheek,” Terry added. “We’re not political - we just love a bit of craic. And Americans know how to do celebration.” For one day, at least, Coleraine felt just a little bit closer to Kentucky than Co Londonderry. With The Open Championship set to return to Royal Portrush later this month, Terry says he’s hopeful that some American golf fans touring the Causeway Coast and Glens will stop by the Queen’s Arms.
“We’ve got the warmest welcome in Coleraine — and everyone who passes through tells us we pour the best pint of Guinness in town.”
The town centre bar is known well for its engaging daily social media updates.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.