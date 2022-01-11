Cookstown’s McAleer & Rushe awarded £42m student accommodation contract

Designed by Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson, the development will retain the existing structure of St Crispin’s House, but will be fully refurbished and extended and constructing additional floors to create a seven-storey building. A five-storey extension to the rear of the building is also included within the development.

St Crispin’s House will provide an attractive mix of accommodation comprising studios and cluster flats, with all rooms generously sized with en-suite bathrooms. The property also provides 9,500 square ft of internal communal space, with high-quality facilities including common rooms, gym, multi-purpose event room, study spaces and laundry, as well as a large external courtyard, cycle spaces and EV charging points. The development is projected to be delivered by Summer 2023 and will be operated by Yugo, GSA’s global operating partner.

The contract award represents the fifth partnership between McAleer & Rushe and Global Student Accommodation, which included the award-winning Catherine House development in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Elliott, contracts director at McAleer & Rushe, said: “We are delighted to be appointed to transform this significant site in in Norwich city centre and to work closely with Global Student Accommodation, once again. In delivering a facility tailored to the evolving needs and expectations of the city’s students, we will also be sensitively restoring and conserving a derelict building in a sustainable way for future generations. By retaining the existing building structure with a large section of the roof level designed as a green roof, this major new development will be a visually impressive and an exciting new addition to the city’s vibrant community mix.”

James Childs, UK construction director at Global Student Accommodation. added: “St Crispin’s is an exciting development in the vibrant university city of Norwich, and we are delighted to be working once again with McAleer & Rushe to create an outstanding living experience for our students.”

The property is well situated to serve students from the University of East Anglia, one of the UK’s top 25 ranked universities, and Norwich University of the Arts. The property is set to benefit from strong demand for student accommodation from the two universities’ 17,000 students, with 63% of their full-time students currently unable to access university or purpose built student accommodation in Norwich.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.