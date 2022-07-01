Latest energy price hikes will hit over half of Northern Ireland homes

File photo dated 22/04/12 of a £10 note burning on a gas hob. Photo credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Several price hikes that had been announced previously come into effect from July 1.

SSE Airtricity is increasing gas prices by 42.7% in Greater Belfast.

Firmus Energy is also increasing gas prices by 24.5% in Greater Belfast.

Power NI, meanwhile, is increasing electricity prices by 27.5% across Northern Ireland.

Click Energy is also increasing electricity prices by 11% across Northern Ireland.

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council said “These increases will impact more than half of Northern Ireland’s households. At the Consumer Council we speak to consumers every day who are upset and worried about the winter ahead. We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or to top-up their meter, to contact their supplier directly for help with payment plans for bill pay / direct debit and prepayment meters. We also encourage bill pay consumers to submit your meter reading using your suppliers’ online or automated service to avoid any estimated bills. Also, we would ask consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, if possible, try to save over the summer months to cover energy costs during winter 2022-23.”

Mr McClenaghan contineud: “The financial support announced by the Chancellor will help pensioners, people with disabilities, and those on qualifying benefits. We know people are desperate for that support and we would ask those who will receive these funds, if you can, plan for heating your home this winter when deciding how to use the money you receive in July.