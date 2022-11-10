Northern Ireland home heating oil prices rise again, reflecting continued fluctuation in energy costs

The latest statistics from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council show that prices have gone back up for various quantities, continuing the recent trend of fluctuating costs for various quantities of kerosene.

A 300 litre fill of oil now costs an average of £285.92, up on the figure of £272.09 reported by the consumer council last week. For 500 litres the average price is up from £439.60 a week ago to £459.58 today, while for 900 litres the price is up to £813.88 from £780.17 on November 3.

Despite recent fluctuations, prices continue to far exceed historic trends despite falling overall since the peak of £1181.53 for 900 litres in early March.