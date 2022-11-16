File photo dated 15/04/14 of notes and coins on a payslip

The consumer council's latest 'Northern Ireland Household Expenditure Tracker, which is published on a quarterly basis and tracks the changes to income and expenditure for the lowest earning households here, shows that discretionary income has declined from £45.32 to £24.41 in the space of just a year.

The latest publication, covering the period April, May and June, shows a 46.1% annual decline in disposable income for the bottom 25% of the income distribution - a group that contains approximately 192,200 households in Northern Ireland.

These households, the consumer council say, saw their "weekly income after tax rise by £2.80 (1.2%); experienced weekly spending on basic goods increase by £7.25 (3.6%); spent 53% of their total basic spending on rent, energy, food and transport; and saw their discretionary income fall for the 5th consecutive quarter leaving these households with less than £25 per week to live on (£24.41)."