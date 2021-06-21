CRASH Services celebrates 25 years in business and assisting over 100,000 NI motorists

Breaking the mould in the provision of accident management services, CRASH was established in 1996 by local businessman Michael McKeown and was bought over in 2015 by his son Jonathan McKeown who has grown the enterprise further over the last few years.

Since the beginning CRASH has been offering a complete ‘one stop’ service to motorists involved in collisions which now includes full accident management, vehicle recovery, liaising with accident repairers, replacement vehicles, insurance claims, legal and medical assistance.

CRASH Services aims to take away the hassle after a collision and get motorists back on the road as quickly as possible. There is no fee for the accident management service as all costs are recovered from third party insurers involved.

Jonathan McKeown celebrating CRASH Services 25 years in business

The locally-owned company has assisted more than 100,000 Northern Ireland motorists and increased staff across all divisions by 37% in the last five years, bringing the total number employed within its Newry Belfast and Derry/Londonderry offices to 86.

Paying tribute to his team, Jonathan McKeown, CEO at CRASH Services, said: “We are so proud to have reached this significant milestone and it is real testimony to all our customers, staff and trading partners that our business continues to grow. And of course the foundations put in place by my father and other family members over the years was a steady place to take the business forward.

“All our staff at CRASH share a common goal, to act with care for motorists involved in road traffic incidents. Their abilities were highlighted in a recent independent audit which described CRASH as ‘best in class’ and found that our customer’s vehicles were repaired an impressive 43% faster than those assessed in other similar businesses.

“Our customer surveys consistently show that 99% of our customers would recommend us to a friend. We believe this is because they know motorists are in safe hands when they use CRASH Services. Through the years we have built up strong relationships with many vehicle repairers, insurance brokers, motor dealerships and recovery operators. Many of these relationships have existed for 25 years and we hope will continue for many years to come.”

CRASH Services assist motorists all over Northern Ireland in their time of need. If you’ve been in an accident, CRASH Services can take care of everything, at no cost to you. To find out more visit crashservices.com or call 028 9066 0244.

