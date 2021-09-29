Deadline looming for Ulster Bank’s SheGenerate which supports female entrepreneurs

SheGenerate from the team behind AwakenHub is open to women across the island of Ireland who have recently started a new business venture or who have an idea but are struggling to access the tools, information and support needed to get the business off the ground.

35 spaces will be available in total with 15 of these reserved for women in Northern Ireland and the programme will be made up of a series of workshops tailored to meet the needs of those enrolled. Participants will also have access to community events, advice and signposting from the programme founders, and a handpicked group of Big Sisters who are company builders, innovators, investors and serial entrepreneurs.

SheGenerate is the latest in a long line of innovations delivered by AwakenHub which have all been aimed at driving and securing economic investment and opportunities in the North West. It’s team of founders include Angel Investor, Mary McKenna; Business Growth Enabler, Clare McGee; Leadership Consultant Sinead Crowley; and Entrepreneur, Mary Carty. The foursome will bring a wealth of knowledge and real-life experience of growing and starting a business to SheGenerate and can offer successful applicants hugely sought after mentorship opportunities.

John Ferris, regional ecosystem manager with Ulster Bank with two of the four SheGenerate co-founders, Mary McKenna and Clare McGee

Co-founder Mary McKenna, said: “We know that many women have been inspired or impacted by Covid-19 to start or grow a new business venture but noticed that many struggled to find the right level of support to help them take ideas to the next level.

“SheGenerate is open to women from across the island of Ireland working in any background or sector who are prepared to take the plunge, do the work and get trading within the next 12 months.

“Thanks to our programme funders, Ulster Bank and Rethink Ireland, we can offer a place to 35 female entrepreneurs who will have access to mentorship, peer support and workshops to get their business up and running and create all of the positive economic and social change which comes along with this.”

John Ferris, regional ecosystem manager with Ulster Bank, which has supported SheGenerate through its Enterprise Funding Grants, explained: “At Ulster Bank we are committed to supporting female entrepreneurs and providing them with the tools and networks they need to start or scale a business. This partnership with SheGenerate has the potential to deliver transformative change for women; particularly those in the North West, and we are pleased to have been able to play a role in bringing female entrepreneurs even closer to potential investors through the Enterprise Partner Funding grant.

“We look forward to seeing the outcomes of the project and wish each of the participants well as they make the most of this exciting opportunity and take the next step of their business journey.”

Applications will close at 5pm on Friday, October 8.

