Digital and innovation business solutions to be explored in Enterpise Week workshop

DEVISE is an EU funded project that aims to unlock the potential of digital tech SMEs across Europe by providing innovative solutions that can also allow other sectors to be more competitive.

In their Thematic Workshop ‘Digital Transformation during Covid 19’ on Thursday, March 10 at 2pm they will present digital transformation recovery and support schemes delivered in response to challenges and opportunities faced by SMEs during Covid 19.

Head of business at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Kevin O’Connor, said the workshop can offer local SMEs an insight into how they can best leverage technology in their own business, especially following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Encouraging businesses throughout the province to register for the event, Mr O’Connor continued: “The challenges of the pandemic have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies to the way companies in all sectors and regions do business.

“During the pandemic, customers moved significantly towards online channels for example and companies and industries have responded in turn.

“Many of the enforced solutions are here to stay now and this workshop will shine a light on how technology can streamline your business and help it operate more efficiently.”

The event is free to attend however pre-registration is mandatory through the Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/262819950547.

Enterprise Week will take place from Monday, March 7 – Friday 11 with a combination of physical and virtual events, marking the 10th anniversary of the annual event.

As local businesses look ahead to brighter times, the 2022 programme has a strong focus on the opportunities that lie ahead and the innovations to aid positive growth and development.

For more information or to download the programme and plan Enterprise Week experience simply visit derrystrabane.com/enterpriseweek.

Follow this events and share your experience of Enterprise Week using the hashtags #DEVISEproject and #EW2022.

