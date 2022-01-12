Digital Programme gets ready to support local businesses

Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr pictured at Banbridge Civic Building at the launch of the Digital Support Programme with programme manager Caèris Armour, head of Economic Development Services Nicola Wilson, chair of Economic Development & Regeneration committee Cllr Declan McAlinden and enterprise officer Catherine Harris

The newly launched project will provide digital assistance and mentoring to businesses throughout 2022. With tailor-made support, the programme will equip businesses with the digital skills required to help them operate online effectively and adapt to the changing consumer demands which have occurred as a result of Covid-19.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Glenn Barr, said; “The digital economy is one of the most important drivers of innovation, competitiveness and growth for our economy. We are an ambitious and forward-thinking local authority, keen to stay ahead of the continually innovating and ever adapting digital wave. With huge economic and social benefits on offer for the region, we understand that to reap those benefits we need to equip our business leaders and young people with the right skills and knowledge.

“Developed in partnership with specialists, the Digital Support Programme will provide the perfect platform for businesses to share knowledge, develop new skills and establish new connections in order to help them take advantage of opportunities that lie within the digital economy.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commencing in January 2022, the programme will be delivered by specialists from Digital Performance Lab. Each participating business will receive up to 15 hours of tailored digital support, supported by 8 digital introductory workshops. Support areas can include social media, social advertising, search engine optimisation (SEO), email marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing and more.

Delivery partner, Caeris Armour from Digital Performance Lab, explained: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to deliver the Digital Support Programme. With an experienced team of digital experts, participating businesses will benefit from interventions, mentoring and workshops, all designed to support council’s aim to help businesses to grow and ultimately strengthen its digital economy.”

To be eligible to apply, your business must be located in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough; employ fewer than 50 employees and be actively trading for at least 3 months.

With high demand expected and a competitive application process, eligible businesses who are interested in the programme should visit www.digitalsupportprogramme.co.uk to learn more about the application process.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.