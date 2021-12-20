Dr Jane Goodall DBE a keynote speaker for the 2022 IoD Women’s Leadership Conference

Dr Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, will address the annual summit sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills.

Hundreds of delegates, women and men, are expected to join the event being held virtually on 9th and 11th March to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Dr Goodall is known for her ground-breaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, which forever changed our understanding of our relationship to the rest of the animal kingdom - this transformative research continues today.

IoD NI Chairman Gordon Milligan, commented: “We are tremendously proud to announce another keynote speaker for our 2022 Women’s Leadership Conference. Dr Goodall’s addition to our line-up brings an already stellar cast of female business leaders, entrepreneurs and influencers to another level.

“For decades, she has worked to raise awareness of the impact humanity is making on the natural world, focusing on community-led conservation, animal welfare, science and youth empowerment. That work has never been more important than it is now as we face the challenges of climate change and sustainability head on.

“I look forward to joining with hundreds of other business leaders for what I am certain will be an incredibly insightful and thought-provoking keynote session.”

The Jane Goodall Institute has offices in 24 countries (including the UK) working to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment we all share. Dr Goodall is growing the next generation of compassionate changemakers through her ‘Roots & Shoots’ environmental and humanitarian youth programme, now active in over 60 countries including the UK.

A global icon, Dr Goodall was awarded the Templeton Prize earlier this year in recognition of her life’s work.

Other confirmed speakers include Dame Inga Beale, Lloyds of London’s first female CEO, Khalida Popal, former Afghanistan women’s football captain, Bernadette Collins, Head of Race Strategy for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, and NASA Postdoctoral Program Fellow Dr Caoimhe Rooney.

