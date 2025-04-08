Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Titanic Belfast is set for a time of reflection and celebration this April with a selection of events and festivities for visitors to look forward to

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TITANIC Belfast is set for a time of reflection and celebration this April with a selection of events and festivities for visitors to look forward to.

Wings of Remembrance, a stunning new ceiling installation of paper birds, inspired by Japanese origami, will go on display in the Grand Atrium from April 9. The new decorative feature highlights the association of birds with maritime heritage, as well as memorial and commemoration. The birds will be poignantly made from paper illustrated with shards of the iconic building, newspaper print of news headlines following the tragic sinking in 1912 and also the cover of Walter Lord’s A Night to Remember, marking the maiden voyage period of RMS Titanic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Night To Remember will take place on Monday, April 14, commemorating 113 years since RMS Titanic struck the iceberg and subsequently sank.

This special evening will see the story of Titanic retraced through the voices of those whose lives were changed forever during a 90-minute immersive experience with guests being guided through key locations within Titanic Belfast, where they will hear poignant monologues, stirring musical performances, and stories shared, followed by a quiet reflection and candle-lighting ceremony at 11.40pm on the slipways, marking the exact moment Titanic struck the iceberg.

A themed Easter Egg Family Trail will take place from 14th – 27th April featuring Easter Eggs designed by local children and representing each of the galleries within the Titanic Experience. Ten lucky winners’ designs will be on display throughout the galleries for visiting families to locate during their self-guided tour.

Guests can look forward to an afternoon of entertainment in the Grand Atrium on Sunday, April 27, when Hard Rain Ensemble, Northern Ireland’s cutting edge contemporary music ensemble and the Ulster Youth Orchestra will perform Gavin Bryars' piece ‘The Sinking of the Titanic’, inspired by RMS Titanic’s band who continued to play as the ship sank periodically from 1-5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titanic Belfast is set for a time of reflection and celebration this April with a selection of events and festivities for all the family to look forward to

Open daily throughout April, the Titanic Experience is the world’s most authentic retelling of the iconic story and suitable for people of all ages. The self-guided tour takes place over ten interactive galleries where guests discover the sights, sounds, smells and stories of the ship, as well as the people and city that made her.