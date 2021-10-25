Encouraging businesses to register interest in CCTV Grant Programme

Businesses in the Borough can receive a grant for new CCTV cameras to be installed on the exterior of their premises. A condition of the support is that the Police Service of NI (PSNI) will have access to the recorded footage, if and when required.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb, said: “We work closely with our local businesses and are always exploring innovative ways in which we can support their operations while contributing to improvements across our wider society. A key priority of the Council’s Community Plan is making our public spaces feel safer. The PSNI is a statutory partner of our community planning process and initiatives such as this help use our joint resources efficiently while meeting the needs of all interested partners. Businesses have had a tough time over the past 18 months and we want to make sure that their livelihood is protected.”

PSNI Superintendent Kirkpatrick said “Crime within our community can have a detrimental effect on local businesses and local communities. We know that better CCTV can help contribute to a healthy and safe high street. We want to continue to work in partnership with local businesses to achieve this. We therefore welcome the Council’s new CCTV funding initiative which will deliver benefits across the Borough”.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

