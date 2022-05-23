FAST Technologies awarded silver partnership by KUKA Robotics Ireland Ltd

Colin Spence, director at FAST Technologies pictured with Brian Cooney, managing director, KUKA Ireland

Headquartered in Londonderry and part of the Bloc Group, FAST (Factory Automation & Systems Technologies) provides advanced manufacturing solutions to a wide range of sectors including electronics, life science, aerospace, chemical processing etc.

One of a select few companies to be recognised at silver partner level, the partnership will provide the backbone to a fully integrated service offering, resulting in an enhanced level of technical expertise and specialist skills.

FAST Technologies’ international presence and vertical integration skills combined with KUKA’s extensive range of mobile, industrial, and collaborative robots will broaden the capability for a whole host of tasks, from the transport of products to heavy load lifting, manufacturing assembly and cleanroom operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Spence, FAST Technologies director, said: “This partnership will provide our customers with a broad range of advanced robotic solutions and specialist advice for their automation projects. With FAST Technologies’ advanced manufacturing expertise and vertically integrated engineering capabilities, coupled with support from technical specialists at KUKA Ireland, we will collectively provide all the necessary capabilities needed for systems build, programming, installation, training, and ongoing customer support.”

This partnership brings further advanced manufacturing opportunities to the Londonderry region, with additional sales and service locations in mainland Europe and more recently in Connecticut, US.

Brian Cooney, managing director, KUKA Ireland substantiated the partnership, explained: “We are delighted to recognise the talent, specialisms, and skills inherent in FAST by awarding the company our Silver System partner status. Their innovative approach to vertical integration perfectly complements those of KUKA Ireland and positions the company to broaden its capabilities across a full range of tasks. We have no doubt this will generate new business opportunities for FAST in the years to come. KUKA Ireland prides itself on the delivery of advanced manufacturing solutions, and industry partnerships such as this, are crucial to our success.”

The partnership comes off the back of a highly productive period for FAST which joined forces with Magherafelt-based Bloc Group in October 2021.