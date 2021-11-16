Financial programme for SMEs to support tourism recovery due to Covid-19

The programme is aimed at small to medium sized tourism businesses with a turnover between £50,000 to £100,000.

The Covid Business and Financial Planning Support Programme will provide successful applicants with advisory and mentoring help to develop recovery plans.

This programme is one of a series of initiatives launched by Tourism NI this year to support the industry in Northern Ireland to rebuild, recover and compete in a dynamic and challenging business environment.

Angelina Fusco, Tourism NI Board Member and Oliver McKeown, Tourism NI

Commenting on the programme, Tourism NI’s Development Officer, Oliver McKeown highlighted that many businesses still face huge challenges as they try to rebuild and recover from the pandemic.

He continued: “Tourism businesses are in need of advisory and mentoring support to inform critical and major decisions now, and to ensure longer-term sustainability.

“Whilst the past few months have been positive for the sector, many businesses continue to face challenges as they seek to rebuild.

“The tourism market has changed significantly, therefore businesses now need to adapt to help cope with changing consumer demands.”

Outlining the benefits to the new programme, Oliver added: “Tourism NI’s new programme will provide much needed support to those businesses by putting plans in place that best position them for recovery.”

The Covid Business and Financial Support Programme is now open to existing tourism businesses operating in Northern Ireland.

This process will be fully funded by Tourism NI through its Tourism Enterprise Development Programme, a series of tailored support designed specifically for the tourism and hospitality industry in Northern Ireland.

The closing date for applications is 3pm on Monday, November 22.

For full guidelines, eligibility criteria and details on how to apply go to: www.tourismni.com/recovery

For more information on how Tourism NI can support businesses visit: www.tourismni.com/contact-us/covid-19-business-support-helpline/

