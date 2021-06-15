Firms investing in childcare is not just child’s play

Leading business network for female entrepreneurs and business leaders, Women In Business NI (WIB) and FSB Northern Ireland (FSB), which offers members a wide range of vital business services, say the lack of investment in a coherent childcare policy is now an emergency which must be addressed immediately.

Building on significant work of the All Party Group on Early Education and Childcare, as well as other key childcare stakeholders, the business groups have come together to develop proposals that can start to deliver in months - not years – helping to enable more women to join the workforce or to start a business.

Commenting, CEO of Women in Business NI, Roseann Kelly, highlighted that Northern Ireland was a relatively expensive location for childcare in comparison to other European countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roseann Kelly, Women in Business CEO, Darragh Quinn, Roseann’s grandson and Tina McKenzie, FSB NI Policy Chair

She continued: “According to the Competitiveness Scorecard Report by Ulster University, childcare costs are a major factor in a parent’s ability to work.

“Often, it can be unaffordable to return to work because of the lack of subsidy.

“Northern Ireland is still ranked 23rd out of the 24 countries compared, as childcare costs account for 37% of the average wage of a two-parent family.

“This makes Northern Ireland a relatively expensive location for childcare in comparison to other European countries who do more to assist parents.

“We need to adopt a more progressive approach to childcare, much as we do with health and education and accept that if we are to see the dividends of a post-pandemic economic growth, attracting more employers and investment, we need to tackle the greatest obstacle facing those who want to work or start a business but cannot because of childcare constraints.”

While FSB and WIB welcome the continued support from the Northern Ireland Executive for childcare providers to help to cover the additional costs and keep them afloat, this does not address the widely accepted need for investment, and there is a need for government to step in and properly address this

Outlining the need for urgent government support, FSB NI Policy Chair, Tina McKenzie explained how childcare cost brought restricts on the role parents can play in the local economy.

She stated: “When we look at our economic inactivity figures, caring for family or home is the most cited reason by women regarding why they are unable to work.

“Despite years of sustained campaigning, Northern Ireland continues to be without proper government support for flexible, affordable and sustainable childcare.

“This is a unique scenario, which sets us apart from other parts of the UK and Ireland.

“Despite best efforts by childcare providers, the cost of childcare remains prohibitive for many families, which therefore restricts choice in terms of the role parents can play in the economy.

“While the recent action to provide childcare grants for those on Universal Credit was a positive step, something much more comprehensive is required to fully address the issue.

“The pandemic has demonstrated that childcare is vital economic infrastructure so parents can go to work.

“Just as the pandemic has accelerated change in other areas, it must also be the catalyst for progress in the delivery of a fully funded childcare strategy.

“Frustrated by persistent lack of progress, the business community is now joining other stakeholders to come forward with proposals that help address this issue.

“Although a strategy and investment are essential, women should not have to wait for years while this is agreed and implemented.

“We will apply an entrepreneurial mindset to engage with the new Education Minister and Economy Minister, both of whom have responsibilities in this area, so we can finally deliver flexible, affordable and accessible childcare.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.