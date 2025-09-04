Firmus Energy’s gas tariff for Ten Towns area to decrease by 7.86%

Firmus Energy has announced its gas tariff for the Ten Towns area will decrease by 7.86%.

The Utility Regulator welcomed the move which came after the body commenced a review of the tariff for all domestic customers in August 2025 .

Colin Broomfield , director of markets at the Utility Regulator, said the decease will come into effect from October 1 .

"In August 2025 , we began a formal review of the regulated tariff for Firmus Energy (Ten Towns area). Following this analysis, we have determined that Firmus Energy's regulated tariff will decrease by 7.86%," he said.

"Firmus Energy's decrease of 7.86% will come into effect from October 1 2025. This will mean that the average annual bill for a standard credit customer will be approximately £935."

He added: "We are finalising the regulated tariff reviews for Power NI and SSE Airtricity Gas Supply, with an announcement due on Friday September 5 .

"A comparison of all Northern Ireland's regulated tariffs, with the GB price cap and Ireland , will be provided then."

Ryan Miskimmin , sales director at Firmus Energy, said it will make an announcement regarding the Greater Belfast Network area in the coming weeks.

"We are pleased to share our second tariff reduction of the year and are always committed to passing on any savings to customers, whenever it is possible for us to do so," he said.

"Having engaged with the Utility Regulator, and Consumer Council , we are able to announce this reduction of 7.86%.

"Since April this year, our consecutive reductions have decreased our tariffs by almost 19%, representing an average household saving of £210 per year.