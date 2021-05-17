Global e-commerce award for Henderson Foodservice

Elaine Williams, Development Manager with Creightons Group helps Chris Palmer, E-Commerce lead with Hendersons celebrate the company’s Akeneo leadership award

One of only five winners globally the accolade was revealed at Akeneo’s Unlock 2021 summit.

The new site at www.henderson-foodservice.com harnesses detailed information on thousands of products in the Akeneo product information management (PIM) system and has generated over £14 million sales online for Henderson Foodservice since launch. The website tools were built by foodservice experts Foodservice Online and their technical partners iWeb, who successfully delivered a highly demanding project in a limited time frame.

Akeneo are a world leading Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions provider and the awards programme celebrates top innovators and high-growth pioneers who have excelled in leveraging PXM to develop growth opportunities and deliver outstanding product experiences.

Chris Palmer, E-Commerce lead with Henderson Foodservice, said: “During the pandemic, more customers than ever have been choosing to buy with us online, and that is certainly being driven by the quality of product information we can now provide. With the expertise of Foodservice Online and iWeb, Akeneo has been a real game changer for us as a business. We can make our customers’ jobs easier at the click of a button.”

Aisling Valley, Data Quality Manager with Henderson Group, continued: “Our integration with the Akeneo PIM system ensures our customers have the allergens specifications and product information they need to accurately inform their customers, which keeps everyone safe and legally compliant. All the information is available to customers onscreen or can be downloaded as a PDF. With upcoming changes in legislation, this has never been more crucial for businesses to stay on top of.”

Akeneo highlighted that Henderson Foodservice collected the Leadership Award because of ‘its use of Akeneo PIM to deliver product onboarding and maintenance that was 80 times faster than before helping thousands of restaurants, hotels, schools, and businesses to quickly adapt to new UK allergy labelling standard, Natasha’s Law.’

Scott Rogers, Akeneo’s VP of Global Channels and Alliances added: “Product experiences are the key to selling effectively and adapting to customers’ ever-evolving needs, especially during tumultuous periods such as the past year. This year’s PXM Champions are true heroes who have used product information as a force multiplier for their businesses, while delivering real value for their customers and other stakeholders.”

