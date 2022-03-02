Goldsmiths set to expand at Victoria Square, Belfast

The first new concept Goldsmiths showroom to launch in Northern Ireland

The new and expanded Goldsmiths, located on the Upper Ground level, is due to launch in June and will reveal a dynamic new design and shopping experience. It will be the first new concept Goldsmiths showroom to launch in Northern Ireland.

Set to solidify its home at Victoria Square, Goldsmiths, which is owned by the Watches of Switzerland Group, will be upsizing to a 2,680 sq ft space. This move extends its presence with a portfolio of world-renowned brands within the showroom.

The Goldsmith’s showroom expansion news coincides with reported strong performance figures at Victoria Square over the second half of 2021 with sales up by 3.3% in December compared to the same period in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first new concept Goldsmiths showroom to launch in Northern Ireland

Craig Bolton, executive director of the Watches of Switzerland Group said: “The new Goldsmiths showroom not only extends our presence within the city of Belfast and enables us to create an in-store experience that consumers can enjoy. Following Victoria Square’s high performance over the last few months, we are looking forward to witnessing the true potential of the new showroom.”

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, added: “Goldsmiths are a valued member of our retail offering at Victoria Square and we are excited to have worked with the brand to help deliver their new concept showroom. The success of brands, such as Goldsmiths, is a clear marker of the positive performance we experienced at Victoria Square during the second half of 2021.”

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square. Victoria Square is managed by the Lambert Smith Hampton’s Belfast office. Watches of Switzerland (on behalf of Goldsmiths) dealt direct.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.