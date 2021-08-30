GRAHAM appointed to SCAPE Group framework for Northern Ireland

Erksine House, Belfast

SCAPE, the public sector procurement authority, announced GRAHAM is one of seven contractors chosen to deliver a total of £14billion of UK capital expenditure via its Net Zero ready construction framework, following the conclusion of a rigorous procurement process.

The contractors have been selected for their ability to deliver against SCAPE’s long held and lofty standards in construction quality, safety, and efficiency as well as their ability to deliver truly sustainable development through social value, environmental improvement and positive economic impact in communities.

The framework, which covers a four-year period, has been designed to enable clients to benefit from industry transformation, with consideration towards digital construction, platform design and modern methods of construction.

Martin Taylor, Framework Manager at GRAHAM

Martin Taylor, framework manager at GRAHAM, said: “We are pleased and excited to have been awarded a place on SCAPE’s framework for Northern Ireland and are very much looking forward to working in partnership with SCAPE and local stakeholders.

“We have a proven track record in delivering public sector projects that facilitate the growth of our towns and cities and we now aim to bring forward more successful development over the next four years via this key framework.

“This is a significant opportunity for our business and provides further evidence of the strength of the GRAHAM offer and our position as a national contractor.”

Adrian Hill, acting deputy managing director at SCAPE, added: “Construction shapes the world around us and right now the public sector is focussed on creating a better built environment. Whether that’s through excellence in sustainability or projects that leave a positive legacy for a local community, this is their goal, and our new frameworks will help them to get there quickly and efficiently.

“The contractors selected submitted bids of an outstanding quality and they now have an opportunity to set new standards of excellence and return significant value to the public sector from its investment.”

