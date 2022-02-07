Henry Brothers appointed on £12m refurb project at The University of Manchester

Plans for the University of Manchester Chemistry Laboratory refurbishment being carried out by Henry Brothers

The contract marks Henry Brothers’ expansion into the North West following sustained growth across the Midlands.

Involving the complete refurbishment of floors four and five of the building, which hosts one of the largest Chemistry departments in the UK, the project also includes work to the level eight plantroom, roof and external ductwork and services.

It includes reorganising the layout of the two floors to create flexible lab space to feature new fume cupboards and fixed benching, dedicated write-up spaces with glazed screens for visibility throughout the lab, modern offices and attractive break-out areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the key features of the project is the external ventilation ducts running up the side of the building which feed into floors four and five (and the other floors in future phases). These ducts will be connected to the existing fans.

The project is the latest in a number of schemes that Henry Brothers has delivered at UK universities, including a £30m refurbishment scheme at the W and S Buildings at Loughborough University. It marks the first contract for the company at The University of Manchester – procured through the Crown Commercial Services Framework.

Regional managing director at Henry Brothers, Ian Taylor, said: “We are excited to be sharing our expertise in refurbishing important university facilities with The University of Manchester. This scheme will upgrade two floors of the Chemistry Building to create first-class, modern laboratories, offices and break-out areas.

“The Henry Brothers team is proud to have delivered absolutely stunning refurbishments of the W & S Buildings at Loughborough University, which was carried out meticulously in 19 different phases over more than two years to enable university staff and students to carry on with their work and to minimise disruption, and we are delighted to have recently started on site with this refurbishment for The University of Manchester.”

The design team includes Gardiner and Theobald as NEC project manager, RLB as quantity surveyor, Halliday Meecham Architects, structural engineers Curtins and EDPI for M&E services, with sub-contractors William Bailey and Electract providing mechanical and electrical services for Henry Brothers.

Situated on the corner of Upper Brook Street and Dover Street, the Chemistry Building is a seven-storey facility built in the 1960s.

Work has just started on site, with a completion scheduled for April 2023.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.