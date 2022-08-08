Hughes recredited as a Healthy Place to Work

Healthy Place to Work was launched in 2021 as the global standard for workplace health certification by John Ryan, providing a strategic approach to organisational health and well-being that is evidence-based and data-driven.

To be certified, an organisation needs to engage its employees in the completion of a robust survey covering four pillars – purpose, mental resilience, connection and physical health – to gather insight into their experience of work. The organisation then receives actionable insight from the results and a development plan providing benchmarks on practice, detailed feedback on identified strengths and weaknesses and paths to improvement. An organisation becomes certified when the actionable insights can be seen to have been met.

John Ryan, CEO Healthy Place To Work, said: “I am delighted to recognise Hughes Insurance as a Healthy Place to Work for the second year in a row. It is imperative that business leaders prioritise the health and wellbeing of staff and they should employ a strategic approach in order to do this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernie McHugh Sonner, director of operations and customer services at Hughes Insurance and Peter Morris, chief marketing officer at Healthy Place to Work

“Healthy Place to Work provides this approach and helps organisations to focus on improving employee health and performance.”

Bernie McHugh Sonner, director of operations and customer services at Hughes Insurance, said: “I am proud that Hughes Insurance has become the first organisation in Northern Ireland to be recognised as a Healthy Place to Work for two consecutive years. We have always prioritised the health of our employees and once again, the data that we have received from the Healthy Place to Work process has allowed us to measure the impact of the actions that we have taken to improve the wellbeing of our staff.