Jans Group on track to recruit over 200 staff by June 2022

Jans Group CEO Ronan Hamill

Following the announcement of a £50 million growth plan last year and the recruitment of 150 staff by June 2022, the Jans Group based in Antrim is currently on track to surpass the initial target with over 200 staff to become permanently employed by early summer.

Located in a 10,000 square metre facility in Caulside Drive, the major recruitment drive is currently ongoing within the Group and its three companies – ETRUX, Jans Lifestyle and Offsite Solutions.

All newly founded companies, ETRUX specialises in lightweight vehicle conversions, commercial vehicle rental and guiding transport managers and fleet operators through the electric vehicle evolution process via the EVolve Consultancy programme; Jans Lifestyle focuses on campervan sales, rentals and adventure sports equipment and Offsite Solutions constructs modular buildings for the leisure and residential market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jans Group CEO Ronan Hamill, claims he is delighted with the number of jobs the Group has been able to provide thus far and is proud to have surpassed initial recruitment expectations.

“When we initially set up the Jans Group, we started with just 24 employees and now we’ve surpassed our initial target and will have over 200 permanently employed staff by next month – it’s true to say that we’ve experienced exponential growth,” Ronan explained. “It has always been our goal here at the Jans Group to give back to Antrim and the wider community and hopefully providing these jobs will go a long way to doing just that.

“Rural districts can often get left behind, which often leads to a brain drain of our talented young people but through the Jans Group, we want to give our young people opportunities to expand their careers without having to move to a bigger city or even a different country. Doing this will also help to boost our local economy and bolster local businesses that are so essential.

“We’re delighted with the interest there has been in the Jans Group so far and we expect it to continue. We have a variety of roles available across the Group and we offer our employees an array of benefits including a highly competitive salary, opportunities for career development and hours that promote a healthy work life balance.