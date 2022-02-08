Kilwaughter Minerals announces £500,000 capital investment

Pictured at the facility, Kilwaughter CEO Gary Wilmot with Cormac McNamee, process engineer and Adrian Alexander, head of operations

East Antrim minerals processing firm, Kilwaughter Minerals Limited, has completed a £500,000 capital investment as part of the company’s long-term growth and development plans.

The investment has delivered a new 400 sq m warehouse and blending plant facility, significantly increasing plant capacity for the manufacture of agricultural products to meet increasing demand for the company’s products across the island of Ireland and Great Britain.

Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals Limited is a quarry and mineral processor headquartered on a 75-acre site in Larne and serves a range of sectors including construction and agriculture, with products such as through-colour renders, external wall insulation systems, soil health conditioning minerals and livestock bedding lime solutions to control bacteria.

Gary Wilmot, chief executive officer at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “Having established a strong reputation for engineering high performance products, Kilwaughter Minerals consistently aims to deliver new levels of performance and efficiencies to our customers.

“This investment represents the latest stage in our plans for sustained growth, further enhancing Kilwaughter’s market leading position.

“By providing a dedicated blending and warehousing facility for the production of our agricultural products we will not only be able to increase our capacity but will also benefit from improved efficiency and productivity.”

The investment is the latest in a series made by the business including a £450,000 spend on production operations which saw the creation of 16 jobs, as well as the expansion of the Research and Development team as part of a £3.4m strategic investment plan.

Gary added: “As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to investments such as this, Kilwaughter will continue to be well-placed to meet our customers needs in both the agriculture and construction sectors. We remain committed to looking forward to how we serve and lead those industries”

Kilwaughter Minerals were recently awarded Stakeholder of the Year at the NI Social Enterprise Awards for their long term partnership with AEL, another Larne based social enterprise and also recently committed £20K to the Brighter Futures scheme which was initiated by Larne FC.

