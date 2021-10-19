Kukoon targets online sales growth and adds new jobs with funding support from Danske Bank

The market leading online rug retailer supplies high quality, stylish rugs to customers in more than 60 countries, with the majority of its business coming from the UK, US and Europe.

Founded in 2007 by Paul Vallely and his sister Clare Vallely, the business has grown significantly through the pandemic, more than doubling its product range and increasing its workforce from around 30 people at the start of 2020 to almost 90 today.

The company is now making a £2m+ investment in its online sales capability, new stock and a new distribution and sales hub near Liverpool, supported by a £1.75m funding package from Danske Bank.

Kukoon’s managing director Paul Vallely, Oonagh Murtagh from Danske Bank and Brian Connor from Danske Bank

Paul Vallely, managing director of Kukoon, said: “Online retail, particularly for home furnishings, has been a good market to be in during the pandemic and we invested in both our products and our people to make sure we were well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities.

“Our collection has expanded to cover hundreds of designs and sizes of rugs and we have taken new staff on board here in Newry and in Liverpool. If we continue to grow as we have been I can see us taking on another 20 to 30 more people in the next year.

“Danske Bank has been very supportive of the business and quite forward thinking for a bank. They have been able to see the potential of the business the way we do.”

Oonagh Murtagh, head of South Business Centre at Danske Bank, explained: “We’re really pleased to be able to support this fantastic family business, which has built a brilliant reputation for the quality of both its products and its service to customers in a range of export markets.

“Clare and Paul have already built Kukoon into a market leading company from their base in Newry and the team at Danske Bank look forward to working closely with them as they enter the next phase of growth.”

She added: “I would like to acknowledge my colleague Brian Connor, senior business manager in our Newry business centre for his efforts securing this deal while working from home during the pandemic lockdown and also the wider support from the switching team and other specialist departments within Danske Bank.”

