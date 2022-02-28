Lick Gelato of Newcastle scoops gold at the National Ice Cream Championships 2022

Lick Gelato co-founder Simon Welby

Run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the contest is the ‘Oscars’ of the ice cream awards and has been running for nearly 80 years.

Hundreds of products are submitted across 13 categories ranging from Best Vanilla to ‘Alternative’ category products which includes those free from the top 14 allergens, dairy-free, low-fat, high-protein, no-sugar, and others.

Lick Gelato co-founder Simon Welby, said: “We are absolutely delighted. This will give our brand even more appeal and credibility in the marketplace which is extremely competitive. We pride ourselves in creating unique flavours which are produced to the highest quality we can achieve with a passion to match.”

The business was launched in 2015 and has won numerous awards for its gelatos and sorbets.

Zelica Carr, ICA CEO, added: “Congratulations to Simon and all his team at Lick Gelato. The ice cream sector has had a challenging time over the last two years. Simon and his team show that the sector has overcome these challenges and has bounced back better than ever for 2022 and the future.”

The National Ice Cream Competition has been running for 77 years and bestows a badge of quality and excellence on all those that win. It was judged by 43 experts over two days at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2022.

