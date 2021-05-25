Lisburn-based workshop manager, Rocky, nominated for industry hero award

Rocky with his son Ashley

Late Rocky McCandless, who sadly passed away in March, has been recognised in the industry campaign after over 40 years of loyal service.

The national awards aim to highlight the fantastic work that road hauliers have been doing in order to keep the country going during these challenging times.

His nomination form and colleagues explained: “Rocky worked with McCulla for over 40 years with hardly a day’s sick in that time.

“This is extremely rare in this day and age for anyone to last this long with the one company. He was a punctual and devoted member of our staff.

“Sadly, this year we lost Rocky on March 28 after a short illness with cancer.

“Rocky was the life and soul of McCulla Ireland helping to nurture staff over his many years with us. The McCulla staff and family are devastated by his loss, not only as a work colleague but as a good friend, which is why we would love to nominate him in his memory.

“He is very well known by many people in the road haulage industry, and this would be a fitting tribute to him and his family.

“In true Rocky style, his last wishes were to make his final journey on the back of one of the first McCulla trucks, this was of course carried gracefully.”

Nominations close on Sunday, June 6 and the winner will be announced on Friday, June 11.

