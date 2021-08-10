Lockton expands its services and appoints a new Head of Trade Credit Insurance in Northern Ireland

Mr Birney will head up Northern Ireland’s largest team of Trade Credit specialists providing Trade Credit Insurance services, assisting with business growth and protecting against bad debts.

The appointment comes as the company expands its service offering in Northern Ireland. With over 90 staff already providing business and commercial insurance services, the addition of Trade Credit Insurance further cements Lockton’s position as the leading and best-resourced brokerage in Northern Ireland.

Lockton is the only local insurance broker to provide an in-house claims team and risk management service, providing clients with industry expertise and consistent qualified advice. The Trade Credit Insurance service will give clients access to intelligent market monitoring, a debt collection service, protection from bad debts and the potential for greater access to working capital facilities, which combined will help facilitate confident and secure trade both at home and abroad.

Nigel Birney and his new specialist Trade Credit Insurance team

Gary Ennis, Partner and Head of Office for Lockton in Northern Ireland, said: “Nigel will play a crucial role in the development of our Trade Credit Insurance offer here in Northern Ireland as we enhance our services to a range of clients across the private sector.

“This is a strategic hire for us and as a key player in the insurance industry, Nigel brings years of experience. His insights, market knowledge and expertise will significantly enhance the Lockton offer and strengthen our position within the local market and the island of Ireland.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, and as business returns to a level of normality, the role that Credit Insurance plays for business is vital. With vast levels of debt amassed by companies of all shapes and sizes since March 2020, businesses must take sensible and proactive steps to protect themselves, particularly as they seek new markets or recalibrate their supply chains. Our new Trade Credit Insurance team, with years of considerable and combined experience in the sector, is here to help businesses get back on their feet post-lockdown and restore confidence as they begin trading again.”

Nigel Birney, Head of Trade Credit Insurance for Lockton, added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Lockton team during a period of ambitious growth for the company, particularly in the specialist area of Trade Credit Insurance. The availability of trade credit insurance and its many benefits will be absolutely vital as we emerge from the pandemic and look to reinvigorate the Northern Ireland economy.

“The last number of years has been a tumultuous period for the local market here in Northern Ireland. Our businesses have gone through many big moments including Brexit, the pandemic, and an absent Stormont, which have affected their confidence when trading locally and overseas. The Trade Credit service we can now provide at Lockton means that businesses using our service can trade with confidence and explore new markets knowing that their business is protected against credit risk such as the insolvency of one of their customers.

“What sets us apart is that we have a very experienced and dedicated team fully committed to building relationships who will work very closely with all our clients to really understand and make a difference to their business.”

