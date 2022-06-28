McAvoy siblings ‘return to their roots’ with modular building start-up

Modular specialist, Mac Zero secures £500,000 investment in growth of Dungannon business

The former directors of County Tyrone modular construction group McAvoy have announced a £500,000 investment in a new modular building start-up.

Located on the original site of the McAvoy Group, Conor McAvoy and sister, Orla McAvoy-Corr’s Mac Zero Modular Buildings now employs 14 people at its Dungannon base.

The new £0.5m investment in the business includes funding the refurbishment and extension of the business’s manufacturing site, purchase of new machinery, new vehicles, creation and development of the Mac Zero brand and the installation of a new IT system to support the growing business.

Trading since June 2021, Mac Zero Modular Buildings have had a solid first year in business, and have also secured a framework with the Department of Education for the provision of modular accommodation for sale and hire, in conjunction with its Irish partner.

This has fast-tracked the growth of Mac Zero, which is now on target to double its growth projections in 2023.

Having surpassed their tree-year business plan projects, Conor McAvoy, director, Mac Zero, said: “We’ve returned to our roots on the Derryvale Road, and since Orla and I started Mac Zero last year, we have been humbled by the support of our business associates from our many years’ experience in modular construction.

“From a standing start, we’ve surpassed our three-year business plan projects and we’re excited by the challenge of driving the business forward and growing a new breed of modular construction company. We are committed to delivering innovation, value and flexibility, staying close to our customers and being respected for the quality of our modular solutions.”

Marking 50 years since their father first established the McAvoy Group in June 1972, both Orla and Conor are committed to continuing their father’s legacy of creating high quality spaces through innovative manufacturing and exceptional service levels.

Commenting on the expertise within Mac Zero, Conor, continued: “Mid-Tyrone is recognised for its highly skilled workforce, and we’re delighted to be joined in the business by construction experts who are leaders in their field. Creating jobs in the locality, generating business for suppliers and supporting our community is very much a core value of the business, and is reflective of the family values that we bring with us to Mac Zero.”

Offering modular building solutions, including design, manufacturing, groundworks and installation, Mac Zero is a specialist provider with a committed sustainability agenda.

Delivering ‘NZEB’ buildings and low carbon solutions for spaces, Mac Zero is set to become active in all aspects of construction where modular buildings are the solution. The business offers modular buildings for both sale and hire.

Highlighting the future plans which include driving their sustainability agenda, co-director of Mac Zero, Orla McAvoy-Corr, added: “With over 50 years’ combined experience in modular construction, Conor and I are building a company based on our strengths, and are creating a business that is agile, personable and with exceptional customer service at its core. In less than a year’s trading, we have already accomplished some major milestones that we’re extremely proud of.

“We’re passionate about driving the sustainability agenda, and in addition to the frameworks and growth of Mac Zero, we’re delighted to have consistently exceeded compliance targets for our customers across Ireland.”

Mac Zero’s name is reflective of the business’s values - striving for zero accidents, zero defects, zero delays, zero carbon footprint and zero waste.