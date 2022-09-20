NI Cloud company targets London growth with new office space

Northern Irish cloud technology company 3EN has signed a deal with workplace provider Regus to create office space for its employees in London as it targets further UK expansion.

3EN’s newly opened office space in Holborn, London will bolster the company’s hybrid working offerings for remote employees based in the south-east of England, providing space for team members to work outside of their homes and boost in-person collaboration. The move by 3EN is designed to capitalise on rising office occupancy figures in the UK, which are up by a third since January according to Regus owner IWG.

3EN’s contract with Regus will also allow the company to utilise meeting rooms in Regus office spaces throughout the UK and across the world, facilitating opportunities for remote employees to connect with colleagues face-to-face at locations that suit them best. 3EN has recently hosted meetings with global employees in countries including England, Ireland, Scotland and Germany.

Matthew McDowell, Laura Blacklock, Conor McDonnell, Dale Cree, Alison Cree, Adam Cree and Mark Bell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3EN will also provide office space for its employees in Bonn, Germany through Regus, and will continue to operate out of its head office in Holywood, Northern Ireland.

The new workspace offerings come as 3EN sees its highest six-month revenue since opening its doors in 2011. The company is currently hiring employees from across the UK to boost its client services, software engineering and project management teams.

Speaking on the new offices, Dale Cree, CEO of 3EN, said: “We are excited to have the opportunity to increase our footprint in the UK and beyond. Our new London hub will provide a space for remote team members to come together for collaboration, community, or simply peace and quiet outside of the home. Hybrid working has many benefits and we want to make sure that our entire team is supported with the infrastructure to do their best work so that we can continue the on trajectory of making 2022 our best year in business yet.”