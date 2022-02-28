NI firm Catalyst opens Generation Innovation 2022 for applications

Pictured at Catalyst headquarters are Bloomfield Collegiate student, Rachel, COO DisplayNote, Ed Morgan, steering team chairperson/MD Dawson Andrews, Andrew Fulton, GI programme manager, Judith Camblin, Bloomfield Collegiate teacher, John McEvoy and GI Alumni, Salou Jallow

Established in 2018, Generation Innovation aims to inform, upskill and empower the young people of this generation to thrive as the leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs of our future economy and society.

Young people receive design thinking training over the course of the five-day programme, learning how to work as part of a dynamic team made up of young people from across NI. Their new skills are then put to the test to solve a company challenge, developing a solution that is pitched to a partner company and their fellow peers.

The 2022 programme will allow participants to pitch their ideas to renowned NI businesses such as Coca Cola, Danske Bank, Deloitte and FinTrU, as well as incredibly innovative companies including Instil, Lightyear and See.Sense.

Judith Camblin, Generation Innovation programme manager at Catalyst, said: “Generation Innovation is an empowering and motivating programme for individuals to take part in. It pushes young people out of their comfort zone in the best way possible and challenges them to think creatively to solve real-world challenges.

“I would really encourage anyone who is thinking about it to get involved. It is an amazing opportunity for every young person to develop new skills, meet great people and businesses and learn how to collaborate with a team. Participants are guaranteed to learn in a fun and engaging way that will inspire them for the future.”

Salou Jallow, a previous participant, explained: “The Work Experience Programme within Generation Innovation taught me so many new skills focused on collaboration and teamwork, which will stay with me for the rest of my life. I learnt how to accept others’ ideas, met so many incredible people and got the opportunity to solve real life problems with innovative companies.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what your skillset is, the programme is for absolutely everyone and the skills gained are invaluable. The programme allows you to present to a top company and work in a professional environment at such a young age which is a really rare and rewarding experience. I couldn’t recommend the programme enough.”

Generation Innovation will take place in June across the following locations:

June 14-17: Londonderry – University of Ulster, Magee Campus

June 20-24: Belfast – Catalyst, The Innovation Centre

June 27 -30: Armagh – Armagh City Hotel

For more information on how to apply for Generation Innovation 2022, visit: generationinnovation.co. Applications close on April 29.

